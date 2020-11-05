ARTIFACTS DATING BACK 3,200 DISCOVERED IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

A team of archeologists in Northern Cyprus have excavated over 137 pieces of artifacts that are around 3,200.

It is estimated that the artifacts pertain to various works done during the latter part of the Bronze Age in all of the eastern Mediterranean region.

According to Bülent Kızılduman, chief of eastern Mediterranean Cultural Heritage Research Center (DAKMAR), the team of archaeologists were investigating commercial and political relations between the Cypriot and the Anatolian civilizations, and carrying out expeditions within the Karpas peninsula.

Known as “King’s Hill,” the site literally located on a hill in the Kaleburnu village, around 1.5 kilometers near the sea.

Kızılduman said that the site belongs to one of the then several important kingdoms that date back around 3,200 years. He went on to state how a significant number of bronze artifacts were found here.

The aim for the team is to preserve the artifacts in their DAKMAR conservation and restoration laboratory, to later exhibit those in a soon-to-be-opened museum.