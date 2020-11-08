CYPRUS STAYS ON ENGLAND’S ‘GREEN LIST’

Cyprus has been facing a recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases, but that hasn’t stopped the island nation from slipping off their safety list.

It remains on the UK’s ‘Green List,’ meaning that those traveling to the UK from Cyprus have unrestricted access and do not need to isolate.

However, they are required to have celebrated the entirety of their previous 14 days in Cyprus, or at least on another country that is on the green list.

In case they have visited anywhere not on the green list, they will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The only country removed so far from UK’s green list is Liechtenstein.