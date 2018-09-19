BARKER MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CYRPUS

A man has been arrested in north Cyprus in connection to the murder of George Barker, who was stabbed to death at a gym in Bexley around two years ago.

The suspect, Charles Riddington, has been identified as the guilty party and is was on the police’s wanted list. Mr. Riddington is known to have used a total of 14 different names.

The police had issued Riddington’s image not much later after Mr. Barker’s death. They even put out a £10,000 reward for anyone who could give credible information that could lead to Riddington being arrested.

Riddington, however, remained in hiding until he was found by Turkish authorities and arrested in Northern Cyprus. According to said authorities, the man’s appearance was markedly different from his photo, with blonde, long and curly hair. All his fake ID documents were also found when the arrest was made.