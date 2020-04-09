BILL FOR “QUARANTINE-BREAKERS” APPROVED BY CABINET

The Cypriot cabinet has approved a bill that amends the spot fines law to fine all “quarantine-breakers” a 150 Euro fine.

The health minister has stated that the police will impose said fine to any patient who violate the rule on quarantining for the coronavirus by not adhering to circulation restrictions and bans issued in public interest to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides, that depending on the circumstances the police may also bring more serious charges to some offenders, especially repeat ones. The police can also take the offenders to court if necessary, where they will be awarded higher fines and even jail sentences.

The bill, which still requires the approval of the Parliament, will award fine quarantine breakers for a minimum of €3,000 and/or a jail sentence of up to 6 months.