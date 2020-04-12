HIGH VOLUME OF DUST SETTLES OVER CYPRUS SKIES

S high blanket made of dust was recorded across Cyprus skies. This affected those with pre-exiting conditions and allergies more serious.

The Air Quality Monitoring Network, which is monitoring the situation from the ground, has warned the public to keep themselves and especially those in vulnerable groups ( such as sick persons, older persons, children, and pregnant women) to move in open areas since the respirable particles in dust might affect their health adversely.

Of course, with the COVID-19 lockdown in place, most persons already do not travel and are only allowed to get out for essential travel. With the dust, however, it is not advisable for people to go outside – even if said place is their own backyard.

The law says that daily average dust concentrations should not go beyond 50 μg/m3 (i.e. micrograms per cubic meter). Among the worst affected were the areas of Paralimni and Larnaca.