“MAN OF WAR” CONTINUES CYPRUS FILMING SCHEDULE AMIDST CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The movie, directed by Greek-American movie director Dimitris Logothetis is continuing despite the outbreak, even as the Cypriot government is shutting down most businesses and setting up as many quarantine facilities as is possible.

According to Mr. Logothetis, they are being patient, but they understand that their work must continue regardless of the circumstance. He elaborated how it is important for him and his crew to continue as per schedule, since they have more than the movie in question to shoot.

The Highland Film Group distribution company, which is producing the film, is currently undertaking the pre-production process as it scouts for various locations on the island.