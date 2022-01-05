CYPRIOT GOVERNMENT RE-TRANSFERS IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

Current Events / December 23, 2021

 

The Cypriot government authorities have transferred a group of irregular migrants to a new location.

The migrants, who were at Pournara reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, were moved to a new camp located in Limnes, near Kofinou in the Larnaca district.

It is being assumed that the shuffle was made to reduce the load of overcrowding at the Pournara camp, where the refugees were living in increasingly darn conditions.

According to several reports, over 80 of their camp residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the span of 48 hours.

The facility in Limnes, on the other hand, was empty up until recently.

 

