THE CABINET IS DISCUSSING NEW MEASURES TO CURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

The Cyprus Cabinet of Ministers are currently discussing ways to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headed by Michael Hadjipantelas, the Health Minister, the cabinet met with the Scientific Advisory Committee to discuss these issues.

According to various sources, various topics were discussed, which included extending school holidays, the duration of the validity of tests, the protocol for rapid testing for the vaccinated.

So far, no major changes have been made – the restriction on social gathering remains capped at 20 people, and required all vaccinated and unvaccinated to test negative 24 and 48 hours prior to the test respectively.