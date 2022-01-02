POLICE FINES 18 PEOPLE AND 6 BUSINESSES OVER COVID VIOLATIONS

The Cyprus Police fined 18 individuals and 6 businesses over the violation of COVID rules – out of a total of 2,952 number of conducted checks.

According to a statement from the police made to the Cyprus News Agency, those fined includes a man at a cafeteria without a SafePass, and one where the owner did not have it. Yet another business was fined for having more people than allowed, while a fourth one had an employee without their SafePass.

A total of 1,452 inspections were done in Nicosia, where one business manager and one customer were fined. Larnaca saw 482 inspections, and 6 people fined. 215 checks were conducted in Limassol, where 8 members of the public were fined.

Paphos had 136 checks and 2 reported violations, while Famagusta had 390 checks and 2 people fined. Morphou was the only area that did not have any reported violations after over 196 checks.

Zero violations were also reported from the 81 checks made by the port and traffic police forces.