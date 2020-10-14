CYPRUS AND US SIGN MoU FOR BORDER SECURITY TRAINING CENTER

Mike Pompeo, State Department Secretary of the United States has announced that Cyprus and the US have recently signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This is for the purpose of building a new training centre for border security.

The institution will serve to offer expertise to Cyprus for the on the topics of nonproliferation and border security in the Mediterranean region.

State Secretary Pompeo met with Cypriot President Anastasiades, tweeting about how wonderful his experience was. He further added that he is looking forward to have the Republic of Cyprus as a key partner within the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The US State Department also released a statement, explaining how the foreign minister of the tqo countries signed the MoU. Fully funded by the US, the training center will serve to function as intended, and will be officially named as the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security (CYCLOPS).