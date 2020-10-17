CYPRUS TO CONTINUE SEEING UNUSUALLY HIGH TEMPERATURE

The unbearably hot weather on the island is said to continue till the month of October.

The meteorological office said that the general temperatures will be rising to up to 23C in the mountainous region, 28C on the coastal areas in general, and 32C on the east and south coast.

While there may be slight drop in the temperature in between, this will only be a temporary phase, for the temperature will continue to rise.

This sudden rise in temperatures has been extremely unusual and uncharacteristic. The general temperatures for October on the island nation are around 4 to 7 degrees lesser than the usual seasonal levels.