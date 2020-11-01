CYPRUS MIGHT EVOLVE INTO A WINTER TRAVEL DESTINATION, SAYS DEPUTY MINISTER OF TOURISM

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Cypriot travel industry. But the island nation’s Deputy Minister of Tourism doesn’t think that it is all setbacks and bad news.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios says that while Cyprus has missed out much on the summer tourism season, but it still has the potential to emerge as a top winter destination.

According to Perdios, the fact that Cyprus is less chaotic in general, along with its cleaner epidemiological situation means that country could serve as a first-class winter tourism destination.

Speaking to the CNA, Perdios said that the willingness of tourists to travel in spite of the pandemic can mean good business.

That of course, is fully dependent on safety measures and adherence of social distancing guidelines.