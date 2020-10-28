BOYDEN ENTERS CYPRUS

Top talent advisory and leadership company Boyden, which has over 70 offices in 45 countries, has finally entered Cyprus.

The entry into Cyprus is part of a larger expansion phase into the Mediterranean, and will include an expansion into Greece.

The expansion will be headed by Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, the new Managing Partner. Chatzikonstantinou is a well-known figure within the industry, having spend a 20-year-long career in senior roles with companies of the likes of Hasbro, Unilever, SingularLogic, and Diageo. She then spent over 10 years in consulting.

At Boyden Cyprus and Greece, she will be joined by partners Fani Mamalaki, Michalis Moraitis, and Simi Farrou, each of whom are an expert in HR, Consumer & Retail, and strategy IT respectively.