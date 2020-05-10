CYPRUS RECEIVES A 5TH BATCH OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM CHINA

Cyprus has been receiving medical supplies to combat the coronavirus crisis – the island nation is currently accepting its fifth consignment of medicines and supplies from China.

In a statement to the press, Health Ministry of Cyprus announced that the consignment will contain shoe covers, protective masks, and testing swabs – all of which are necessary equipment for medical professionals.

Donated by China, the supplies, once received, will be distributed to State Health Service hospitals for usage.

The island country has so far used around 35 tons of medical supplies donated by China.

The Chinese Embassy in Cyprus recently said in a statement to the press that Health Ministry has expressed its regards to China for their kind contribution. Huang Xingyuan, the Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus went on to praise the preventative efforts made by the Cypriot authorities in his social media account.

Cyprus currently has a total of 795 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.