NO NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED IN TURKISH CYPRUS IN A WEEK

In what is being considered great news amidst the looming pandemic, The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

In a statement to the media, Turkish Cypriot Health Minister Ali Pilli revealed that in 2,868 conducted in the last few weeks, not a single sample tested positive. He went on to say that 546 persons were tested on Friday alone, with no positives.

The last positive case in Northern Cyprus was confirmed on April 17. This was after the first case was reported in the territory on March 10 – a tourist from Germany. 108 cases have been reported there so far, and 4 persons have died.

Over 8,423 persons have been tested for the disease so far.