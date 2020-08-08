CYPRUS TO CONSIDER PURCHASING WEAPONS FROM THE FRENCH SHARE

In a new step towards military cooperation between the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, Cypriot defense minister Charalambos Petrides has revealed that Cyprus has been considering buying more weapons from France.

In a statement to the press, Minister Petrides emphasized on how different systems and weapons were being assessed by the Cypriot military. He further added how the scenario of this potential purchase falls under the larger spectrum of improving upon the military bilateral relations between the Cypriot and French forces.

Said improvement in military cooperation was originally announced by Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades on his Paris visit. Minister Petrides had accompanied president Anastasiades on the visit, where he was in a closed-door meeting his French defense minister Florence Party.

Many topics have said to been discussed in this meeting – including Turkey’s aggressive tactics, and of course a general cooperation between Cyprus and France.