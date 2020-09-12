CYPRUS TO DONATE ADDITIONAL AID WORTH 170 TONNES FOR BEIRUT BLAST VICTIMS

The whole world has been doing its best to help Lebanon cope with the effects of the deadly Beirut blast, and Cyprus is no exception. The island nation will be donating shipping an additional 170 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

According to a statement by the volunteerism commissioner’s office, the aid, which has been collected by NGOs. companies, local government authorities, and the Church and has been sent to be distributed in Lebanon.

The office expressed their pride, saying it has been incredible how a country as small as Cyprus has managed to collect such a large number of things through cooperation.

They praised the efforts of the volunteers, who took the mammoth effort to receive every individual package, sort out all the packages, and finally packaging all the items.

The total package will be loaded on containers at the port of Limassol.