OUTGOING FRENCH AMBASSADOR TO CYPRUS EXPRESSES CONCERN ON RISING TENSIONS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

Isabelle Dumont, the ambassador of France to Cyprus, is about to end her term. She was received by Cypriot president Nikos Anastasiadis for this occasion.

After her meeting with the President, Dumont reflected on several events. One of these was the rising level of tensions in the Mediterranean region.

She remarked how the region, which has been known to be a place of peace, has become a site of conflict. So much so that she feels that the EU must now have a larger presence in the Eastern Mediterranean to maintain harmony.

In particular, she expressed her concerns on the activities of Turkey.

Notably, France has maintained an active presence in the Eastern Mediterranean after the escalation of tensions. Their navy also recently participated in an aeronautical exercise along with their Cypriot, Greek and Italian counterparts.