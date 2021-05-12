CYPRUS WILL TAKE PART IN TESTS FOR GENERATING DIGITAL CERTIFICATES FOR COVID-19

Cyprus will take part in the European Commission’s technical trials for the soon-to-be-launched digital green certificate system for COVID-19.

The system, which is set to be adopted in all of Europe, is currently being beta tested by 16 of its member states – including the island nation of Cyprus.

According to a European Union official who spoke to the press in Brussels, Cyprus happens to be among the first crop of countries that will start a virtual technical trial in conjunction with the EU and the EC.

He further added that the European digital portal will have tremendous benefits, especially that it will serve to connect the systems in every European country.

He concluded his speech by saying that the system shall be safe and respectful of the peoples’ private data and shall maintain full secrecy of the information it has and/or uses.