MAN WHO SUFFERED A HEART ATTACK WHILE SWIMMING ADMITTED IN ICU

In a tragic incident, a young man was admitted in a hospital’s ICU wing after suffering from a heart attack during a swimming lap.

According to a report by the Cyprus News Agency, the man, aged 27, lost consciousness while swimming in the Dimotika Bania in the late hours of the morning.

Other fellow swimmers and members of the public brought the man back to the shore. The ambulance services and police were both notified immediately, who transported the young man to the A&E of Paphos Hospital.

The man remained intubated in the hospital for a while before regaining consciousness. He is still in the ICU though.

According to the doctors, the man, who they say has some serious pathological issues – remains in serious condition.