DEAD BODY FOUND NEAR LIOPETRI

The police in Famagusta has found and recovered the dead body of the 65-year-old man.

The body was previously witnessed by passers-by floating in the sea near the Liopetri coast at around noon.

After one of said passers-by made a complaint, the matter came to the attention of the Famagusta police, who then cordoned-off the area.

After conducting their tests and examinations, they came to the conclusion that the man had in fact died from natural causes.

The police has completely ruled out any possibility of foul play.

The 65-year-old man has been identified as an amateur fisherman who frequented the area.