THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL FIRECRACKERS CONFISCATED IN THREE DAYS

Cypriot news portal Philenews has reported that the police has found and confiscated over 2,000 different firecrackers over the course of three days.

Furthermore, the police revealed that they had found and confiscated over 50,000 firecrackers along with 7,000 fireworks.

What is interesting is that despite these confiscations, the police did not get any reports of firecracker injuries – especially in relation to the Easter celebrations.

Cyprus saw an amazingly high number of firecracker celebrations during Easter, despite the ban on crackers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.