DOCTORS ILLEGALLY ISSUING SAFEPASSES

The use of safe pass has forced people and doctors to adopt illegal methods to fulfil the mandatory norms – primarily by presenting fake certificates.

Simultaneously, it has been noticed that the doctors are certifying that their patients do not require any vaccination while prioritizing other norms such as mandatory use of masks.

This is indeed a serious and threatening phenomenon and quite a few of such complains and cases have been formally submitted for investigative measures.

Michael Anastasiades, the President of the Doctor’s Association Ethics Committee has voiced his concern on the matter. He further added that a decision should be taken to appoint an investigator, and once appointed, should have a non-partisan membership.