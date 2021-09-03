OFFICE OF OMBUDSMAN IN CYPRUS NOT UPGRADED

The office of the Ombudsman of Cyprus has not been upgraded to A status accreditation awarded by the sub-committee on accreditation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Earlier this year, it was given a time frame of eighteen months to fulfill and submit a new reassessment application in order to get the promotion to A status.

Several vulnerabilities were identified to be the reason for this development. This includes (but is not limited to) the office’s funding and financial autonomy, the level of pluralism and of course the process of selection of the ombudsman by the President of the republic.

The Sub-Committee on Accreditation has compiled and published a detailed report on this, which was released in June 2021.

The Office of the Cyprus Ombudsman was established in 1991. Based in Nicosia, it currently holds B status accreditation