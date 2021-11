A 58-year-old Russian national behaved improperly and stirred up trouble in a flight from Moscow headed for Cyprus.

The passenger was accounted for his behaviour and was arrested after the plane arrived in Larnaca.

He has been charged with triggering unrest and attacking an officer of the law. The police are currently investigating the case.

The man will be presented before the District Court of Larnaca, where the warrant for his imprisonment is set to be issued.