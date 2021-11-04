TURKISH CYPRUS GOVERNMENT RESIGNS

Current Events / October 29, 2021

 

The Turkish Cyprus government had already been on shaky grounds, which have now shattered as said government collapsed as a result of a political deadlock.

 

The coalition government finally stepped down after months’ worth of deadlock in the parliament that occurred right after 2020’s presidential elections.

 

According to a written statement by Ersan Saner, the Turkish Cypriot Premier, the coalition partnership between the Democrat Party (DP), Rebirth Party (YDP) and National Unity Party (UBP) now ceases to exist.

 

He has quoted the parliament’s inability to agree and the absence of decorum as the reasons for the resignation.

 

