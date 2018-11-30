FAMOUS TEACHER OF CERAMICS MURDERED IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

A well-known ceramics teacher was murdered in Turkish Cyprus.

Hasan Işık Özgöçmen’s body was found in a wooded area in the North Cyprus’ Iskele district on Sept. 30.

The Demirören News Agency has reported that the 53-year-old ceramics teacher was strangled to death, and his body had been abandoned in the woods.

The Cyprus Police have launched a high-profile investigation to catch the murdered, and in their pursuits, have an abandoned car 150 meters away from the body and near the coast.

Mr. Özgöçmen, taught at the Atatürk Vocational High School and was known to organize the 2nd International Vounous Ceramics Symposium. He has been a resident of Northern Cyprus since the island nation’s division in 1974.

The region, called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus received it’s independence on November 15th of 1983. It is, however, not recognized by the UN or by any other country other than Turkey.