HISTORIC CHURCH LOCATED IN TURKISH CYPRUS RESTORED

According to a news report by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), The Church of Saint Anne in Famagusta has been restored to its former glory. Dated from the 4th century, the restoration was done by a team of experts with members from Greek as well as Turkish Cypriot communities.

Said community, called the “Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage” was the one to announce that the Church, along with Tanner’s Mosque, also located in Famagusta, will be handed over to the authorities in a special ceremony.

Takis Hadjidemetriou, the Greek Cypriot Head of the Technical Committee, made the announcement of the Church’s restoration. He added that other places in the city of Famagusta will be restored in the near future. Plans include restoration of monuments, part of the ancient city wall, and of course, and churches and places of worship.