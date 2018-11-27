GREEK CYPRIOT DUO RELEASED FROM POLICE CUSTODY IN TURKISH CYPRUS

The Greek Cypriot father and son duo, who were previously arrested in Turkish Cyprus, have been released from police custody.

Charged and detained on grounds of illegally crossing into a military zone, 47-year-old Anastasis Martis and his 25-year-old son Michalis were fined for their “offense.”

The two, who a driving in the area of Strovilia on Saturday afternoon when they were arrested, appeared before a Turkish-Cypriot judge and were fined 1,500 Turkish Lira (215 euros) before being released from police custody.

Both father and son were on a mission to visit at their ancestral home, which is located in Turkish Cyprus. Theirs was one of the several families which was forced to leave the area during the period of Turkey’s invasion.