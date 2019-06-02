FIFTH VICTIM OF SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER FOUND

The police have found a fifth body in a lake – believed to be the fifth victim of the suspected serial killer who as it seems has been targeting foreign women for over three years and stayed undetected.

The body was retrieved by divers from a lake that lies west of the Cypriot capital city of Nicosia, the location where another woman was found dead and stuffed in a suitcase.

Police officials have revealed that the body was decomposed and in an unidentifiable state when it was found and will be taken to the mortuary for further investigations. Like the last one, this too was found in a suitcase.

The police currently have a 35-year-old man – an army captain – in custody. The man was taken in custody in April on grounds of suspicion of at least 5 women (all adults) and their young daughters.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the newly discovered body is probably of a child.

Among the five dead, 4 are determined to be from the Philippines – this includes a six-year-old girl and her mother. Others include a Nepalese woman, and a Romanian woman along with her eight-year-old daughter. Almost all of these women were employed as housekeepers and had at some point gone missing between 2016 and 2018.

According to the police, the suspect has given to two written confessions from the arrested suspect, who says that he met the women on the internet.