FORMER AMBASSADOR OF CYPRUS ANDREAS MAVROMMATIS PASSES AWAY AT 86

Former Ambassador Andreas Mavrommatis has passed away at the age of 86.

The foreign ministry has expressed grief over the death of the Ambassador on Saturday, hailing the man as one of the leading figures in the Cyprus diplomacy scene and a relentless advocate the island nation’s interest. The ministry went on to say how Mavrommatis, throughout his professional tenure had left an “indelible mark” in the foreign affairs ministry – one that will remain for years, if not decades.

Mavrommatis had an incredible career, having served in several influential positions over the due course of the same – besides serving as Cyprus’ ambassador from 1982 to 1989, he served as Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the Office of the UN in Geneva 1975 to 1978. During the 1979-1982 and the 1989-1992 period, he continued to serve as the Permanent Representative of Cyprus in United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Besides the aforementioned, Mavrommatis also served as the Vice President, and later the President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. He was also a prestigious member, and later became the chairman of the United Nations’ Commission on Human Rights. A relentless advocate of human rights, he was the elected president of the UN Convention against Torture committee, and before that served as a UN Special Rapporteur for the human rights situation in Iraq.

Last but not the least, he served as a minister of labor in Cyprus on various occasions and was one of the key negotiators on Cyprus talks.

Mavrommatis’ funeral will be held in Engomi in Nicosia.