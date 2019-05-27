SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLING BEING INVESTIGATED BY CYPRUS POLICE

The police are investigating the incident of a possible serial killer on the loose after the discovery of two women were murdered and later dumped in a mine shaft.

A third victim, a child of 6 years of age, continues to be missing.

The victims, who were discovered within a week at an abandoned mine 30 kms. away from Nicosia, have been identified as a 39-year-old and a 28-year-old, both Filipino women, both from separate families who had disappeared sometime in 2018.

The prime suspect for the crimes is a 35-year-old career officer serving in the Cypriot army. He is currently in custody.

Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou has condemned the crimes, emphasizing on the need to assess what is an unprecedented crime at best. Both the mine shaft, which is completely underwater, and the nearby reservoir are being searched for possible clues.