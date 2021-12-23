GOVERNMENT ISSUES WARNING OVER HIGH DUST LEVELS

Current Events

 

Cyprus’ ground stations in the Air Quality Monitoring Network have detected an unusually high concentration of dust in the air.

 

To that end, the government has issued a warning, explaining how the vulnerable groups (like children, older persons, and others with comorbidities) – should stay in shelter and away from dust.

 

They further added that the dust contains several micro particles, which if breathed in will have a detrimental effect on human health.

 

The warning also urged employers to take adequate technological and organizational measures – especially for those employees who work in open spaces.

 

Dust is this case refers to any particulate matter in the air that has a diameter of less than 10 μm.

 

