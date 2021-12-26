POPE FRANCIS TO ACCOMODATE CYPRUS REFUGEES

To ease the burden on Cyprus as regards the refugee crisis, Pope Francis has announced that all asylum seekers will get refuge in the Vatican itself after the Pope has completed his visit to the island nation.

This is the second instance of such an action – after 2016, when the Pope has offered Syrian refugees from Lesvos a chance to live in the Vatican.

According to news platform Deutsche Welle, both the Pope and his staff as well as the Interior Ministry of Cyprus are making arrangements for travel.

Pope Francis is set to visit Cyprus along with Greece from December 2-6.