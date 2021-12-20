6 TO APPEAR IN CYPUS COURT OVER TERRORISM ATTEMPT

6 individuals are set to stand trial over the alleged plot to attack Israeli citizens.

All of the six in question are facing serious charged – including document forging, terrorism, illegally carrying firearms and taking part in a criminal enterprise.

While the police have not revealed the subjects’ identities, it is widely believed that four of them include a Lebanese-origin Cypriot and a Pakistani national.

All of the four were said to work as food delivery drivers prior to their arrest.

The case originally started when an Azerbaijani hitman was found possessing a silencer and a pistol.

The trial will be held behind closed doors due to security issues, and the suspects shall remain under strict police custody until that point.