HOTEL ORDERED TO DEMOLISH 2 OF ITS ILLEGAL FLOORS

Cypriot interior minister Nicos Nouris has announced that the Sun City project will have to demolish 2 of its floors.

According to the town planning department’s notice, the illegal floors violate both the urban planning permit and the environmental impact assessment, and will therefore have to be taken down.

The Sun City project, which is located near the marina in the Ayia Thekla, has the Giovani Group involved. Their former head, the former Akel deputy Christakis Giovanis resigned from his post after an undercover Al Jazeera video caught him helping a Chinese businessman with a criminal record.

The five-star resort had originally received permission for a ground floor and basement, five stories and seven levels, along with 203 rooms. They have, however, managed to violate that adding another two floors during constructions.

This goes against the rules of the Sotira Municipality’s tourist zone T2a, which mandates hotels to keep their floors to a maximum of five levels.