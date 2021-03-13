SEVERAL FINED AS POLICE BROKE UP A BIRTHDAY PARTY

The coronavirus restrictions are here to stay, and the latest incident only proves how serious the authorities can get with those who violate them.

Limassol Police found and broke up an illegal mass gathering for a birthday party taking place at a restaurant.

They proceeded to fine the owner €1,500, and fined another 13 people.

Ten of these were foreign nationals and three others were locals. They have been fined €300 each.

This incident is one of many that have been reported in the last few weeks. The last incident before this was the busting of an illegal club consisting of several visitors along with three DJs.