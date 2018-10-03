US ENCOURAGED TO LIFT ARMS EXPORT BANS ON CYRPUS

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has openly criticized the ongoing ban on arms sales from the US to Cyprus. The statement was made by the AHI in a new briefing on the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

The ITAR, which was originally signed in 1985, prevents Washington from supplying any kind of weapons as well as military technology to some countries, such as the island nation of Cyprus.

According to Nick Larigakis, President of the AHI, the embargo is unlawful and not justified at all. He went to urge the U.S. State Department to change said policy in the best interests of both US and of the Republic of Cyprus.