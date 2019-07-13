MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Crime in Cyprus has been on the rise, and going by the latest news, it is going far beyond the reach of preventative measures.

In what is another instance among several this this year, a 42-year-old man has been arrested and brought into custody for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

The man, who is from Paphos, had his residence searched by police officers by means of a judicial warrant. They found and confiscated several incriminating materials, including a computer, a mobile phone with a SIM card, as well as two electronic data storage devices – all of which will be examined.

Further investigation is underway.