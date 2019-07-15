GREECE AND CYPRUS’S EXPANDING ALLIANCE WILL INCLUDE ARMENIA

In what is being considered a political move that will help improve international relations between the Mediterranean region and other parts in Europe, Greece and Cyprus are expanding cooperation agreements beyond their region by including Armenia into their fold as well.

Armenia is latest in a train of new additions which include Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, and Egypt. Armenia, along with Greece and Cyprus will be holding their first meeting soon.

Speaking at a conference, Christodoulides said that the aim of this initiative is to promote stability, peace, and security through increased diplomacy and more political dialogue.

Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, has stressed on the importance of the new platform, saying how the three countries’ next joint effort moves will help strengthen all of them individually, as well as their relationships. He added that Armenia will be hosting a summit soon.