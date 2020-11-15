This latest incident has a man beaten and shot. The police are currently investigating a robbery incident during which this person was both assaulted and shot in Nicosia.

The man, a 28-year-old resident of Larnaca, was taken to the hospital immediately. There, he was diagnosed with a head injury, a broken nose and various abrasions.

The man was discharged after being given first aid.

In the course of investigations, he reported to the police that the attack, which happened in the evening hours, was done by persons who he could not identify. They went on to snatch his cellphone and car keys.

The attackers, one of whom was a woman, proceeded to flee in his car, as well as rental one.