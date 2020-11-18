THREE ZIM STUDENTS PERISH IN HORRIFIC CAR CRASH IN CYPRUS

A horrific car crash has claimed the life of three people.

The persons, all of whom are Zimbabwean students studying at the European University of Lefke in Cyprus passed away while on their way home from an outing.

The 3 students in question were identified as current students Dean Tafara Marufu and Elliot Simbarashe Kanofema, along with the recently graduated Electious Vhere.

They were killed in what was a head-on collision on the Guzelyurt-Nicosia highway.

The European University of Lefke later posted the tragic news on their website.