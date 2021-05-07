CYPRIOT PASSPORTS RANKED 13TH IN THE WORLD

The Henley Passport Index has ranked Cyprus as the 13th best passport in the world when it comes to the extent of its reach.

Those who hold a Cyprus passport can travel without visa to 176 different destinations.

The report, which was published in the second quarter of 2021, studies over 199 passports and indexes 110 ranks, based on the number of visa-free destination it has.

The Henley website says that their ranking is an authoritative and original ranking of all the world’s passports based on the number of countries they can travel to without prior visa applications.

They source their data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and enhances them through their in-house research team.

In the latest rankings, the rankings placed Japan at the first rank – a country whose passport holders can travel to 193 countries visa-free. This is followed by Singapore and South Korea at 192 and 191 countries.

In contrast, Afghanistan had the lowest rank, with a passport that gives access only to 26 visa-free countries.