BUDGET FOR MISSING PERSONS UNIT INCREASED

In what can be considered welcoming for civil society, the European Commission has announced that it will extend an increased budget of €358,000 to help cover the identification costs made Committee on Missing Persons’ (CMP).

Said increase was made in response to a budget extension by the CMP, and the confirmation for the same was made to three CMP Members in Brussels. The budget extension will help the CMP cover the increasing costs of DNA testing that is often a part of complex cases. Such cases involve the CMP having to re-associate human remains which were jumbled up in mass graves.

CMP members expressed their gratitude to the EC on behalf of the families of missing people in Cyprus for what stands. The latter is currently the largest donor since the commencement of the project in 2006.