MULTI-NATIONAL MILITARY EXERCISE MEDUSA 2020 TO BEGIN

The much-awaited aeronautical military training exercise Medusa 2020 is all set to start on the 30th of November, and is set to continue till the 6th of December.

According to a statement by the defense ministry, the joint exercise will be conducted in 3 different phases. These will be dealing with marine formations, cyber warfare, search & rescue, and surface drills.

Held annually since 2017, the Medusa is conducted in honor of the trilateral cooperation between the countries of Egypt, Greece, and of course, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

In 2020, the level of cooperation will be further increased as the air forces of UAE and France will also be present.

The exercises shall be conducted in the Cairo FIR region.