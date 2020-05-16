TURKISH NAVY CONDUCTS MILITARY EXERCISES AMIDST TENSIONS WITH CYPRUS AND GREECE

Amidst severe tensions with Cyprus and Greece, and the coronavirus pandemic to boot, the Turkish Navy was seen carrying out operational readiness exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas.

The military exercise included several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters, a maritime patrol aircraft, and 27 warships participated actively in the training.

The military drill is being touted as bad news as Ankara is currently on bad terms with both Nicosia and Athena due to its forced hydrocarbon drilling activities.

On the 21st of April, the government of Cyprus called Turkey’s drilling activities an “act of piracy” that breached the island nation’s rights. Greece had released a statement criticizing Turkey as well.

Turkey, on the other hand, made it clear that its drilling activities were on the west of island, which they regard as well within its rights.