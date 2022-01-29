TOP CYPRIOT ARCHEOLOGIST DEAD

Veteran Cypriot archeologist Vassos Karageorghis has passed away at the age of 92.

Born in 1929 in Trikomo in what is now Turkish Cyprus, Karageorghis was known for massive contributions to the field of archeology.

A man of many talents, his achievements included conducting excavations at Kiton and Palaepaphos, serving as a fellow of the British Academy, as a Professor Emeritus of Greek and Roman Archeology of the University of Cyprus, and also as an adviser to the President in the year 1990.

He has also authored several well-regarded books on archeology in both French and English.

Karageorghis passed away after a long spell of illness. He was in poor health, especially in the past year.