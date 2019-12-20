POLICE CONDUCT CHECKS AT ENGOMI NIGHTCLUB

The police rushed to an Engomi nightclub after being alerted of a victim’s relative of an attempted murder being present at the nightclub.

According to a statement by the police, officers reached the night club upon being alerted another 30 people besides the relative was present. Meanwhile the relative himself was accompanied by a second person.

The officers went to the nightclub with the intention to preventing another potential incident. Given that, they conducted checks on all people, including the relative and the individual and gave them permission to leave once the checks were carried out.

2 men are currently in custody in connection with said attempted murder after an altercation with the victim and his brother – which took place at the Engomi club.