CYPRUS MUST CLARIFY ITS CITIZENSHIP SCHEME, SAYS EU

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Cypriot authorities regarding the granting of citizenship to 26 individuals under its newly minted investor scheme.

While there were no spokesmen available from the Cyprus government, the European Commission did send a to Nicosia asking if it would be investigating what could a possible misconduct when it comes to granting people with “high-risk” profiles citizenship only on the basis of investment. A deadline for January 6, 2020 has been reportedly set for a response.

In addition to Cyprus, the European Commission has additionally asked Malta to clarify on how it would be addresses the shortcomings of the Bank of Valletta over its lack of monitoring of foreigner who have allegedly taken undue advantage of the Maltese “golden passport” citizenship scheme.