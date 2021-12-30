TEEN ARRESTED FOR KNIFING

The Cyprus police has arrested a 19-year-old man over the assaulting 2 others with a knife.

The victims, both men aged 18 and 21, reported the case to the police, explaining how they got into an argument with a man unknown to them at Limassol’s old port.

The man injured them with his knife, but they eventually managed to get hold of the weapon. The man then fled – walking away to an unknown location.

The injured men received treatment at the district general hospital.

Police investigations led them to the teenager, who has been arrested and will stand trial for his actions.